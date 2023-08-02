Taylor Swift has reportedly dished out over $5 million in bonuses to truckers who helped out on her Eras tour.

The 50 drivers transport all of her staging from venue-to-venue across the US, and each apparently got a cool $100,000 gift from the singer.

While she's been on tour since March, she still has a further 60 shows starting in February 2024, taking her across the globe.

Other workers including engineers, caterers, and dancers also received a bonus, but it's not known how much.

