Taylor Swift has reportedly dished out over $5 million in bonuses to truckers who helped out on her Eras tour.
The 50 drivers transport all of her staging from venue-to-venue across the US, and each apparently got a cool $100,000 gift from the singer.
While she's been on tour since March, she still has a further 60 shows starting in February 2024, taking her across the globe.
Other workers including engineers, caterers, and dancers also received a bonus, but it's not known how much.
