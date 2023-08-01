Drake left speechless as biggest bra yet thrown at him during concert

Throwing bras at Drake during his concerts has become quite the trend, and it's quickly become a competition of who can shock the rapper the most with their size.

Drake was left stunned initially when a 46G bra had him 'f***** up', but it was quickly topped in New York City, when a 36L bra landed at his feet.

Left speechless, he had to count how many letters were in the alphabet until 'L', joking that the woman responsible needs to make herself known.

