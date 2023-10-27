Beyoncé quizzed on the foot and mouth disease outbreak in resurfaced clip

A clip has resurfaced of Destiny's Child being interviewed about the foot and mouth epidemic back in 2001, and fans are claiming it's the reason Beyoncé rarely does interviews anymore.

The girl group had just hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards when they were quizzed about the news, and it appeared to absolutely baffle them.

"We don't know anything about that, all we know is we just got here", Beyoncé replies.

Kelly Rowland chimes in: "Some tests should be run so this can stop!"

