Surreal moment comedian Tim Heidecker snogs presenter on live TV

Ireland AM viewers have been left baffled after a guest comedian locked lips with one of the show's hosts live on-air.

Comedian Tim Heidecker commented that presenter Brian Lloyd was 'looking into his eyes' when the bizarre moment of romance occured.

"I've been doing this show three years and no one has ever come on that I've actually cared about", Lloyd responded, edging closer to the funny-man.

The pair then proceeded to smooch on TV, before Lloyd quipped that he 'hoped his wife wasn't watching'.

