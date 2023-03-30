Drew Barrymore praised for capturing first-ever perimenopausal hot flash on show

Drew Barrymore is being praised for admitting on her talk show that she was experiencing her first perimenopausal hot flash in front of guests, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

“I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes", she told her guests, who were on the show to promote their new film.

“Oh, I feel so honoured", Aniston responded, while Sandler commented on her 'hot hand'.

The pair reassured Barrymore as she attempted to fan herself.

