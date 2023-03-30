Ben Affleck has finally addressed the reason behind the 'unhappy face' memes

Ben Affleck has finally revealed why so many memes of him looking seriously miserable have surfaced.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel where he spoke about the infamous post-Grammys photo where he looks like he wants to go home.

"I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," Affleck said, demonstrating the differences in his emotions.

"That's how God made me...you don't have to punish me for it", he joked.

Affleck has already reassured fans he and JLo didn't fall out at the event.

