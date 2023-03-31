With a new Dungeons and Dragons film on its way, fans are remembering the original film from 2000 - and its hilarious graphics.

Deleted scenes from the 'bonus features' section of the DVD shows blue screen fails, some dodgy sound-editing (think crumpled beer cans acting as a dragon's egg opening), and possibly the worst CGI dragon the entertainment industry has ever seen.

Somehow the film grossed $33 million - so if that's anything to go by, the new instalment featuring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page is set to be a hit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters