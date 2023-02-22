Ariana Grande teases snippet of first new song in three years - with The Weeknd

Ariana Grande has teased her first new music release for three years in a new TikTok clip.

The singer captioned the clip, 'Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made' - and fans have since worked out it could be a remix with The Weeknd.

The 29-year-old sang harmonies to his hit song 'Die For You' in the video, prompting speculation a remix is in the works.

They previously worked together on 'Love Me Harder'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters