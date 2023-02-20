Ariana DeBose is being roasted for her super-awkward 'rap' at the 2023 Baftas

Bafta fans were left unsure by Ariana DeBose's opening performance after the actress decided to launch into a made-up rap to the tune of Eurythmics' hit 'Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves'.

The audience looked on awkwardly as she rapped about all the women nominated for awards while putting on a show-stopping dance - but people were struggling to get on board.

‘This has unlocked a whole new level of cringe for me. Like I can’t. I need a day off to recover,’ one viewer posted on Twitter as it aired on TV.

