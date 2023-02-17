Olivia Colman pranks Paul Rudd by phoning into radio station during interview

Paul Rudd has been pranked by Olivia Colman during a Radio One interview, who called in pretending to be a random Welsh woman - but really to dig at him for not texting her.

"What would you do if you had a really, like a really good mate, like for over 20 years like, and then this friend, yeah, he doesn't live in England, but he's come to England but he hasn't told you about it?" she said, before he quickly realised what was going on.

"Oh God", he said.

