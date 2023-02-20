BBC panic-edits Baftas after wrong winner accidentally announced

The BBC was forced to step in and do some quick editing after a huge blunder at last night's Baftas, which saw the wrong person announced as the winner.

Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting the award for 'Best Supporting Actress' when a miscommunication in sign language saw Carey Mulligan announced as the winner, when it was really Kerry Condon.

Condon, who starred in The Banshees Of Inisherin later called it a 'what the f***' moment.

