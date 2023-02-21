Matty Healy sparks beef with Yungblud by mocking singer for calling him out

Matty Healy has sparked some serious beef with Yungblud, who called The 1975 front man out over recent controversial podcast comments.

"Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up", Yungblud originally said in response to the comments.

However, Healy had clearly seen it, hitting back by mocking the singer's accent and signature style on Instagram.

"I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… f*** the patriarchy!", he imitated back.

