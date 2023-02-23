Last night's episode of Love Island (22 February) saw contestants take on saucy questions in a bid to 'win' secret films from Casa Amor - and their partners exposed as potential cheaters.

However, one question had islanders scratching their heads - What's the average number of erections a man gets each day?

"I’m sure there’s like 40", Ron says confidently, leaving the other boys confused and laughing in his face at the extremity of the answer.

The right answer was actually 11.

