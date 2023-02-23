Paul Mescal reveals everyone has been pronouncing his name wrong

Paul Mescal just dropped the bombshell that everyone has been pronouncing his name wrong.

The Aftersun actor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he explained people get his surname confused with the Mexican tequila-style alcoholic drink.

"I wonder if I launched a tequila line I'd call it Mescal's Mezcal", he says, confirming that his name is pronounced 'Mess-cull'.

"I feel like one day I should look into launching a mezcal line."

