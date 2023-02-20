The heartwarming gesture Bafta attendees made that you may not have spotted

As the world's biggest stars descended on the Bafta red carpet last night (19 February), many will have noticed them wearing blue ribbons on their clothing.

The #WithRefugees ribbon symbolises solidarity with people displaced by war, conflict, and persecution.

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Mescal were just some of the many celebrities spotted wearing the ribbon.

"My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world", Jamie Lee Curtis told PA.

