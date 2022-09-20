Steve Backshall graduating from university is the most wholesome thing ever

BAFTA-winning English naturalist Steve Backshall has finally had his graduation day, three years after achieving his Master's degree in Bioscience.

Canterbury Christ Church University shared a wholesome TikTok to mark the occasion, in which the TV presenter beams as he gets to throw his hat in the air.

Commenters were quick to point out that not only is he a scholar in Canterbury, but he's also a lecturer at Bangor University, where he teaches students about conservation and zoology.

