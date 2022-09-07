Nick Kroll shows reality of the Don't Worry Darling premiere as a supporting actor

Nick Kroll, a supporting actor in new Olivia Wilde film, Don't Worry Darling, has shared the reality of what it was like arriving at the premiere - and fans realising he's not Harry Styles.

Filming and keen to get a glimpse of the stars, fans instantly look disappointed upon seeing him emerge from the car.

"Sorry...not Harrry...not Olivia...not Florence," he laughed on a voiceover.

"The faces of quiet disappointment", co-star Sydney Chandler added.

