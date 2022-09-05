Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was moved to tears as his new film, The Whale, received a six-minute standing ovation following its premiere at Venice Film Festival this weekend.

The film, directed by Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky, is Fraser's thrust back into the spotlight following a depressive period caused by a series of unfortunate events.

“A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption," its synopsis reads.

The Whale is set for cinema release in December 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.