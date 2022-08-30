Video

Avril Lavigne launches fashion line based on 2002 album 'Let Go'

Avril Lavigne has launched a fashion line based off the 2002 album that catapulted her to fame.

'Let Go' had signature tracks such as 'Sk8er Boi' and 'Complicated' - and the cover defined her signature pop-punk style.

The new collaboration with KILLSTAR has recognisable skull motifs and pink shades that are reminiscent of the now-37-year-old.

"I’ve always been glam, rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of goth — all depending on my mood," she told Cosmopolitan of her wardrobe choices.

The full range is out now.

