Katie Hopkins brutally mocks Meghan Markle's latest interview with parody

Katie Hopkins has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle, and this time, it's the royal's most recent interview with The Cut in the firing line.

Matching the cover photo of the magazine complete with flushed makeup and bright green earrings, Hopkins didn't hold back in her version of 'The Cnut'.

"You'll notice this look is a nod to Princess Diana and these earrings to Wallis Simpson, and it's about as subtle as a punch in the face...which is exactly my motto in life" she mimicked in an American accent.

