The Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer has landed and it looks terrifying

The trailer for “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" just dropped - and it's turned one of our favourite childhood characters into a slashing serial killer.

Starring Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Winnie and his best friend Piglet, the pair go on a rampage when Chirstopher Robin leaves them for college.

While it may seem an insane concept, the film's creator has said it's what he was going for, blurring the lines between terrifying and downright stupid.

