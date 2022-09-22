Eamonn Holmes accuses Phillip and Holly of lying over Queuegate

Eamonn Holmes has once again slammed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for allegedly queue-jumping at the Queen's lying-in-state.

"I’ll tell you what’s strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but Mr Phillip isn’t?" the former This Morning presenter said on GB News.

"They messed up, and instead of being arrogant and saying, 'We were there working as journalists', why don’t they just say, 'Yeah, we thought it would be a good idea'."

The pair have reportedly sought legal advice to keep their jobs.

