Creepy new film from Coraline director is coming next month

Coraline fans are getting excited as the trailer for a new creepy film from the same director has just landed.

Wendell & Wild, directed by Henry Selick, is set to be another children's movie-turned-horror.

In the trailer, lead character Kat questions others about what they're doing in her 'dream', only to discover she's in an alternative universe with devious demon brothers, Wendell and Wild.

The eerie tale stars Lyric Ross, Jordan Peele, and Keegan-Michael Key, and similarly to Coraline, it's somehow rated PG.

The film comes out on 28 October on Netflix.



