The Wanted's Max George says he still texts Tom Parker for comfort

The Wanted's Max George has opened up on 'comfort' he finds from texting Tom Parker, two months after he died from an inoperable brain tumour.

"If I get pictures that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him. I just find a bit of comfort in that," the singer said on This Morning.

"The worst bit is when I’m not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I’m like, 'Oh no.'"

