Bridgerton star Ruby Barker addresses mental health from hospital

Bridgerton's Ruby Barker has been updating fans from hospital after revealing she has been undergoing treatment for mental health problems.

“I am better. I’ve been really unwell for a really long time,” the actor said to the camera, admitting how she'd struggled since she started filming the show in 2020.

“I just want to be honest with everybody – I have been struggling. I’m in hospital at the minute, I’m going to get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life.”

Barker is taking a break from work for now.

