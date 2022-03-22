Jimmy Carr gets so savagely heckled by audience member that it leaves him silent

An audience at one of Jimmy Carr's stand-up shows has filmed the moment he savagely heckled the comedian on stage.

'Not every day you get to steal the show at a Jimmy Carr gig', wrote heckler, Scott. Carr, who is known for his own feisty takes, opened a joke with "My girlfriend is capable of having multiple orgasms... she had three last year."

Before he had the chance to finish, Scott jumped in and shouted "With different men!" as the audience began roaring with laughter - and Carr was stunned with silence.

