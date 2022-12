Prince Harry has opened up on what parts of 'the institution' he misses the most in new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

"I miss the weird family gatherings, when we’re all brought together under one roof for a certain time of the year. That I miss", he admitted.

He also added that he misses the UK, and his friends - some of whom he lost along the way.

"I came here [California] because I was changed", he added.

