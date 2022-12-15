Harry and Meghan share which unexpected song they had their first dance to

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed what song they danced to at their wedding - and it's not one you would have expected.

The couple spoke in detail about their nuptials during the 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary, and shared snaps from inside the reception.

They had their first dance to 'Land of 1000 Dances' by Wilson Pickett, a soul track from the 60s.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun", Meghan says. "It was just spinning like a whirlwind it was great."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.