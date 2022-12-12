Thomas Markle responds to Meghan's claims in Netflix documentary

Thomas Markle has responded to claims made by Meghan in her new Netflix docuseries that his phone may have been 'compromised' when she began receiving strange texts from her dad.

The Duchess claims that she called and texted him after stories were 'leaked' to the press, and she got a response that didn't sound like him.

“For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” he said.

“I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.