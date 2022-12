Viewers of 'Harry and Meghan' on Netflix have been quick to point out there's a rather familiar British icon's voice in the background of one clip - and no, it's not the Queen. Well, sort-of.

In fact, Alison Hammond can be heard shouting "Meghan we love you!” as the royals did their first walkabout as an official couple.

It was confirmed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on an episode of This Morning.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.