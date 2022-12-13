Alison Hammond reacts to hearing herself in Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

Alison Hammond has finally spoken out after it was discovered she was in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

The presenter-meets-British-icon can be heard shouting "We love you Meghan!" during the royal couple's first public walkabout in Nottingham, which is shown in episode three.

"I was watching the documentary, and I was like, 'That’s my voice!'", she joked, hinting that she hopes to make another appearance in the upcoming Volume Two.

"I’m all over this documentary", she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.