Lizzo wears 'My Body My Choice' shirt after being fat-shamed by Kanye West

Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye West's comments about her weight, in an empowering message at her most recent show in Toronto, Canada.

A screen at the concert showed her wearing a 'my body, my choice' t-shirt, before she addressed the criticism.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherf****** name in their motherf****** mouth for no motherf****** reason," she told the crowd, after West called her weight the promotion of “genocide of the Black race”.

"I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business", she added.

