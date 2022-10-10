Fox News forced to make humiliating on air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Fox News was forced to make an awkward on air U-turn over support for Kanye West just minutes before, after they learned of his anti-Semitism online.

Earlier in the show, they described the decision to shutdown his Instagram as 'anti-American', before returning after the ads with a subtle apology.

“We talked about it earlier without knowing about these tweets and saying of course they’re going to put a target, after what he said with Tucker,” host, Pete Hegseth said.

“But in this particular case, he brought the target.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.