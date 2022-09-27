Kris Jenner 'forgot' she had $1.6m house in Beverly Hills

Kris Jenner has been proving the real extent of her wealth in the brand new series of The Kardashians, when she 'forgot' about a $1.6m condo she owned in Beverly Hills.

The momager is seen with daughter Khloe clearing out the fridge, which is stacked with champagne and two-year-old food in the freezer.

"I have a condo and my mom has one and my cousin has one and we all live nearby, but I kind of forgot it was there," she says. "Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?"

