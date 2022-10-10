Kanye West compares his Instagram outbursts to a 'colonic'

Kanye West has compared his recent Instagram outbursts to a 'colonic' after he was criticised for wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and most recent anti-Semitism on social media.

The second part of the rapper's interview with Fox's Tucker Carlson has recently been released.

“When I have techniques that are revolutionary, if I raise my voice on Instagram, it’s a colonic and people can say, ‘Oh this what you’re doing is toxic’", he said.

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy."

