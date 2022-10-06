Brendan Gleeson's SNL promo might be the best you've ever seen

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson has been announced as an SNL host for the next series, and he wasted no time coming up with an epic promo video to kick things off...on a skateboard.

Skating around the studio avoiding the 'security guard' aka new cast member Molly Kearney, the 67-year-old transforms into somewhat of a teenage thug.

“I’m Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me,” he says, “is a skater.”

Gleeson is promoting his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin, with musical guest Willow.

