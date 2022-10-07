Hear Chris Pratt's voice as Super Mario for the first time

Fans have got a glimpse of Chris Pratt as Super Mario for the first time as the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is released.

Pratt told Variety that his voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before” - however, fans have been quick to point out that it just sounds like him.

In the trailer, we see Bowser’s army of Koopa Troopas descend on an ice kingdom, and Mario is forced to save the day.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out 27 April 2023.

