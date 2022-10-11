Love Island star shows extent of how far influencers edit photos

Love Island star, Belle Hassan, has been showing off just how far influencers go to edit their photos, transforming them into completely different people.

"Listen we all edit but just be aware of the extremes some people go to," she wrote alongside the TikTok video, which shows her manipulate her face shape, hair colour, and features. "I felt so pretty looking at the first pic until after I edited it."

At the end, she showed the two photos side-by-side, and the results are staggering.

