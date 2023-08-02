Lizzo's dance captain speaks out after being dragged into lawsuit allegations

Lizzo's dance captain has posted a faith-based video on social media after lawsuit allegations claim she tried to 'convert people to her religion.'

Shirlene Quigley's name was brought up in the suit by three dancers, who accused Lizzo herself of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

"Glory to God. I just want to remind you that he is love. He is truth, he is the light", Quigley says in the Instagram clip.

"All things work together for those that are called together according to his purpose."

She has not commented on the allegations further. The Independent has reached out for comment.

