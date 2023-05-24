Taylor Swift fans think her piano 'playing itself' at concert has secret meaning

Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans have been conspiring that there's a deeper meaning behind her piano seemingly 'playing itself' during her concert in Massachusetts on Sunday (21 May).

The star appeared shocked as the piano began playing notes without her touching it - however, she insists it was damaged from the extreme weather.

But fans aren't convinced, and say it's alluding to an upcoming album.

"She is teasing a TS11 song...I just know it.. she is a MASTERMIND", one person wrote.

“This was planned guys, remember nothing is accidental", another chimed in.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters