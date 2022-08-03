Alessia Russo says her Euros semi-final nutmeg 'wasn't intentional'

Superstar of the Lionesses squad, Alessia Russo, has admitted her 'nutmeg' that scored a crucial goal in their semi-final against Sweden wasn't intentional at all.

"I had a player right in front of me so I couldn't have turned," the 23-year-old forward admitted during a GMB interview. "I just thought this is the quickest route for me."

"The nutmeg wasn't intentional but it just added to it really...I didn't know it went through her legs until I watched it back."

She added she had no idea she'd scored until she heard cheering.

