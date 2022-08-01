Lionesses will only get £1.7m for winning Euros - while men's winners got £28.5m

With England's Lionesses taking Euro victory, conversations have been opened about whether men and women should be paid the same in football.

Although the team get the same match fee as men, they only receive £1.7m in prize money - a far cry from the £28.5m the Italian winners received in Euro 2020.

"These women have achieved something that's absolutely monumental," former player Clarke Carlisle said on GMB, of why there should be overfunding to create equality.

"Rather than having equality...we should have a period of time where they're overfunded."

