Alex Scott calls out clubs that weren't willing to host a women's game in 2018

Following the Lionesses Euro victory, former player Alex Scott had some stern words for clubs who refused to be involved in women's football previously.

"In 2018, we were begging people to host, in their stadiums, a women's game for this Euros. So many people said 'No'," she began in the post-match coverage.

"I hope you're all looking at yourselves right now, because you weren't brave enough... I was saying it yesterday, I'm not standing up at corporate events anymore and begging for clients."

"If you're not involved, you've missed the boat."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.