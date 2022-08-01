5 times England Lioness Chloe Kelly was an icon

The Lionesses' Chloe Kelly has become somewhat of an icon after she scored the winning goal in the Euros final against Germany.

24-year-old Chloe, who plays for Manchester City, has fought back against career rejection and inequality in the game to come out on top, and the whole of England woke up as her biggest fan this morning.

Not only is she a great footballer, but she's also had some great moments, including storming a press conference with 'Sweet Caroline', and swinging her shirt around unapologetically as she scored the winning goal.

