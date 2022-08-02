Moment England's Chloe Kelly came home following Euros victory

England Lioness, Chloe Kelly, had the ultimate welcome home from her Euros victory as she saw her family for the first time since the win.

Wrapped in an England flag, the 24-year-old was still on a high as she was greeted by her family (also kitted out in merch), as 'Three Lions' played in the background.

She still had her medal around her neck, and flags hung up on houses down the street were branded with her name.

Kelly scored the winning goal in Sunday's final against Germany, making it 2-1.

