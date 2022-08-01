England fans celebrate Women's Euros 2022 win in Trafalgar Square fountains

As England's Lionesses took a historic victory over Germany in the women's Euros, fans rallied behind the players and celebrated in style.

Those who were lucky enough to watch the match in London's Trafalgar Square immediately hopped into the fountain to splash around, cheering and jumping over each other as the final whistle blew.

A fan celebration event is being held in the square this morning from 11am (1 August), where players will be doing a Q&A, and of course, an iconic trophy lift.

