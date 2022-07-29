Asparagus predicts what the Women's Euros final score will be

An asparagus fortune teller dubbed 'Mystic Veg' has predicted that the Lionesses will be bringing the Euros trophy home this Sunday.

Jemima Packington, 65, from Bath, throws the vegetable into the air and makes predictions based on the way they land.

England women's team are set to face off against Germany in the final, but the asparagus, which predicted 'sporting success' at the end of 2021, thinks it'll be a 3-2 victory.

Other successful predictions include Boris Johnson becoming prime minister, and Wimbledon wins for Andy Murray.

