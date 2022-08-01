Emma Hayes gives emotional interview after England win Euro 2022

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes was reduced to tears as she emotionally witnessed the Lionesses take home the women's Euro trophy.

"Honestly, I can't find my words. This whole place has exploded," she said to ESPN, fighting back emotion.

"These amazing players, this amazing atmosphere, I know that everyone has worked hard for a day like today, so I'm just so overwhelmed and proud of everything.

"Listen to this place, it's absolutely rocking in here!"

Millie Bright, Fran Kirby, Bethany England and Lauren James all work under Hayes' leadership at Chelsea FC.

