Lenny Henry jokes he had 'wrong kind of mushrooms' at Commonwealth Games opening

Sir Lenny Henry joked he had the "wrong mushrooms this morning" as viewers witnessed a spectacularly mad performance at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A 10-metre tall mechanical bull, RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginny Lemon flying down in a hot hair balloon and plenty of fireworks were just some of the bonkers moments from the night.

"What an opening ceremony. I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning," he quipped about its creativity, as the crowd laughed.

72 countries will compete in the games.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.