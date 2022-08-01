Even the Radio 5 Live presenters were singing along to 'Sweet Caroline'

'Sweet Caroline' has become the nation's celebratory song when it comes to large football games, and following the Lionesses' incredible victory at the Euros last night, even radio hosts couldn't contain their excitement.

BBC Radio 5 Live were reporting live from Wembley, where the song could be heard in the background.

"We've heard this song a number of times throughout this tournament," the host said. "Singing it when you've just won a European final...it doesn't get much sweeter than this."

The hosts then erupted into the song as the chorus played.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.